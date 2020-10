Two labourers were shot on Tuesday by an unidentified person or persons at Aurora Village, Essequibo Coast.

Reeaz Khan, 20, of Pomona Housing Scheme, Essequibo, was shot in his face while his friend, Cordell Grinds, 25, of Adventure, Essequibo Coast, sustained a gunshot wound to his left arm.

According to a police statement, the victims went to a hotel and bar in Aurora Village, Essequibo Coast, with motor car PRR 1219 to pay a debt.