 Police granted more time with suspect in 2015 murder of taxi driver

The police were on Wednesday granted an extension to further detain the suspect who was arrested earlier this week over the 2015 murder of taxi driver, Colin Clarke.

Contacted for an update yesterday, Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum informed Stabroek News that the suspect, Sheldon Colin Abrams, was transported to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Eve Leary where he was being questioned up to last evening in relation to the crime.

Blanhum added that the police on Wednesday approached the High Court for more time to detain Abrams and the application was granted.