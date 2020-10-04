Gov’t betting on testing to screen arrivals when airports reopen

With the country’s major airports due to be reopened to commercial traffic from next week, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony has said travellers will not face any restrictions once they have returned a negative PCR test for COVID-19 within 72 hours before their arrival in the country.

At a National COVID-19 Task Force press conference last Thursday, Anthony stated that if a negative result from a test taken more than 72 hours prior to their arrival in Guyana is presented, that person will be required to take another PCR test on arrival in the country. He assured that the test results would be delivered in a reasonable timeframe and if negative, the person would be free to go about their business. However, if they test positive, they will have to be isolated.

“So literally you will be screened twice; at the point of origin and then when you come here, you do a second test. We are hoping that with this measure we’ll minimise anybody slipping through these two tests so it’s really a safety net here,” he later said in a COVID-19 update.