Harmon says Ali’s preconditions for meeting hypocritical, intended to avoid scrutiny

President Irfaan Ali is insisting that he will not meet with the main opposition until it accepts his government as legitimate, which Opposition Leader Joseph Harmon on Friday dismissed as a hypocritical attempt to avoid scrutiny.

During an interview with senior journalists on Tuesday, Ali was asked when and how his government would open dialogue with the main opposition, the APNU+AFC coalition. In response, he said that Harmon must first “fix the misleading narrative” he has provided to the people of Guyana.

“Mr. Harmon must be honest enough to go out to the public and say the PPP has been legitimately elected and it is the recognized Government of Guyana and then we’ll talk,” Ali said in the 30 minute interview published by the Office of the President.