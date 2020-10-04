Grave hopeful of normalcy on NZ tour

Cricket West Indies’ (CWI) Chief Executive Officer, Johnny Grave is anticipating a return to some amount of normalcy when the Caribbean unit tours New Zealand soon.

The three T20Is and two-Test series will still see the maroon guys going through a 14-day quarantine period but according to Grave, it is expected that things will go back to the way it was in a pre-COVID-19 world.

“We will have to go through a 14-day quarantine and hopefully as a team we can play in front of crowds in New Zealand and the players wouldn’t be in bio-secure venues and be able to tour New Zealand as they would have been expected to in New Zealand,” Grave stated while appearing on the Mason and Guest radio programme recently.