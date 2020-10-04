Delhi Capitals beat KKR in run-fest

Delhi Capitals (DC) returned to winning ways following their 18-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 16 of the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 yesterday.

At the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, DC, after put in to bat, needed a brisk start and Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw did exactly that. Both the openers hit a four each in the first two overs before Shaw hit a four and a six off Pat Cummins in the third over.

In the fifth over, Dhawan creamed two sixes off Sunil Narine as DC crossed the fifty-run mark. Dhawan, though got out in the final over of the powerplay as Varun Chakravarthy dismissed the left-hander for 26.