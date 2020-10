Just days after being fired by the Los Angeles Clippers, Doc Rivers was introduced as the new head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers yesterday.

Terms were not announced, but ESPN reported Thursday it was a five-year deal.

“We are thrilled to welcome Doc Rivers to Philadelphia as the new head coach of the 76ers. Doc is one of the most respected and accomplished head coaches in the NBA,” 76ers general manager Elton Brand said in a statement.