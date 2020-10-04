Shomari Wiltshire granted scholarship to prestigious US Boarding School …known for producing squash giants

The unstoppable National and Caribbean Junior Squash Champion Shomari Wiltshire has been granted a partial athlete scholarship to attend a boarding school in the United States of America.

The 17-year-old will spend the next two years at the Avon Old Farms School in Connecticut – an institution that boasts of a rigorous squash programme and a notable academic agenda.

Wiltshire, who is the reigning Caribbean under-17 champion, attended the Queen’s College Secondary here and recently wrote the Caribbean Secondary School Examinations (CSEC).