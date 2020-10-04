Last Update:640.36 Movement: 0.74%
Current Update:645.11 YTD Movement: 6.45%
The Lucas Stock Index (LSI) rose 0.74% during the fourth period of trading in September, 2020. The stocks of three companies were traded with 452,302 shares changing hands. There was one Climber and no Tumbler. The stocks of Demerara Bank Limited (DBL) rose 7.06% on the sale of 184,660. In the meanwhile, the stocks of Banks DIH Limited (DIH) and Republic Bank Limited (RBL) remained unchanged on the sale of 262,269 and 5,373 shares, respectively. The LSI closed at 645.11.