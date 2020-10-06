Cooper St woman fatally chopped, husband suspected

The Police say they are investigating the murder of Claravel Johnson, age 28 years, a vendor of Lot 142 Cooper Street Albouystown, which occurred about 6.25 am today at the said address allegedly by her reputed husband.

Enquiries disclosed that the victim and the suspect lived together at the said address and that on today’s date around the time of the incident they had a misunderstanding and the suspect chopped the victim on her right foot behind her knee with a cutlass.

She was subsequently picked up by neighbours and rushed to the GPHC and while receiving treatment she died at 07:21 hrs.

The suspect has not yet been arrested. Investigations are ongoing.