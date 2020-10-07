Baramita community officer among recent COVID-19 casualties

Virgil Ferreira, a former administrator of the Amerindian Hostel, has been identified as one of the persons who recently died after contracting the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Region One.

Ferreira, 64, who was a Community Development Officer (CDO) in Baramita, Region One, died last week Monday shortly after displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

The Toshao of the community, Sharmaine Rambajue, revealed that she was informed that Ferreira was sick with a cold prior to his death and was only tested for COVID-19 shortly after his death. When his results returned a few days later, it revealed that he was infected with the disease.