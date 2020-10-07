CJ says trials have resumed in safe environment, access to justice must be ensured

Since Guyana recorded its first case of and death from the Coronavirus back in March, jury trials resumed yesterday morning at the High Court in Georgetown in what acting Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire said is a safe environment for all.

The opening of the October Criminal assizes, the final of the annual four sessions for the year was not declared in regular ceremonial style, but rather saw keen enforcement of what has become universally known as the COVID-19 guidelines aimed at stemming the spread of the deadly virus.

A press release issued by the Supreme Court last night said that the Judiciary was pleased to announce the resumption of jury trials which it said is a monumental achievement since many jurisdictions worldwide have been unable to restart such an essential judicial service.