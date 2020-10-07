Three witnesses testify at Gary Best trial

Three witnesses were yesterday called to testify at the trial of former army Chief of Staff Gary Best, who is charged with causing the death of cyclist Jude Bentley.

Best appeared virtually before city magistrate Rondell Weaver, who is conducting the trial.

The witnesses were two police officers and a civilian.

After their testimonies, Magistrate Weaver scheduled the next hearing for Thursday, October 8th, when the trial will continue.

Best is represented by attorney Nigel Hughes.

It is alleged that on February 8th, at Clive Lloyd Drive, Best drove a car, PRR 812, in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Bentley.

At approximately 4.31 am, Bentley was riding his cycle, heading east along Clive Lloyd Drive as he was proceeding to Sheriff Street to meet a group of cyclists. Best, who was proceeding in the same direction, has alleged that the cyclist suddenly appeared in front of him and that he applied brakes and the right side of the front of his vehicle collided with the cyclist, who fell onto the roadway and sustained injuries. A lantern pole on the southern side of the road was dislodged by the vehicle as it came to a stop.