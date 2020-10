Three more witnesses testify at Gary Best trial

Three more witnesses yesterday testified at the trial of former army Chief of Staff Gary Best, who is accused of causing the death of cyclist Jude Bentley through dangerous driving.

Best’s trial resumed yesterday before Magistrate Rondell Weaver in George-town, where two police officers, Assistant Superintendent of Police Fraser and Con-stable Penniston, were called to the stand as was a civilian, Jonathan Saul.

The trial is expected to continue today.