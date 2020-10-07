New IDB president optimistic of unified agenda despite contentions over candidacy

New Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) President Mauricio Claver-Carone has promised to embrace and work with all countries during his tenure, including those that rejected his candidacy.

During a roundtable virtual discussion with journalists from the Caribbean, the first since elected, Claver-Carone expressed gratitude to Guyana for being one of the countries that nominated him to head the IDB. “I was honoured to be nominated by five countries. One of those was Guyana. I think that was great,” he said.

Asked by Stabroek News how as the first non-Latin American head of the IDB he intended to mend fences with parts of the region that opposed his candidacy, Claver-Carone rejected the view that he was not Latin-American, given that he comes from a Caribbean mother and grew up in Miami speaking Spanish.