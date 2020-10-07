Use of extraction instrument expected to speed up processing of COVID-19 tests -Anthony

The Ministry of Health is expecting to expedite COVID-19 testing at the National Public Health Reference Laboratory with the use of a recently acquired extraction instrument for its Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machine.

This was revealed on Friday by Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony, who said efforts are still ongoing to boost capacity at the laboratory.

Speaking during a COVID-19 update, the minister explained that the government received an extractor from the Government of China and is expecting to put it to use by this week. He also said the government was also able to procure an extractor, which is still to arrive.