Two murder accused discharged

Two murder accused were discharged yesterday morning when they appeared before Justice Navindra Singh following the opening of the October assizes, which also marked the resumption of criminal jury trials at the High Court in Georgetown since Guyana was hit by the Coronavirus pandemic back in March.

In separate cases, both Desmond James and Keron Taylor were freed after the judge upheld no-case submissions made by their attorneys—Mark Conway and Nigel Hughes respectively.

In the circumstances, the judge directed the respective juries empanelled to hear and decide the cases, to return formal verdicts of not guilty, thereafter discharging the men.