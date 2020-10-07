Irshad Mohammed walks away with top spot in latest round of chess tournament —Juniors Rahim, Puran secure podium finishes

Action in the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) series of virtual Open tournaments continued at the weekend with Irshad Mohammed moving all the right pieces into place to secure top honours among the 20 contesting players.

Mohammed, who drew a first-round bye, won five of his seven games and drew one encounter against Angel Rahim. He ended with six points.

Rahim, who was one of the juniors to land a spot in the top three, finished second with 5.5 points after securing five wins and a defeat which came in her first game against fifth-placed Jessica Callendar.

Meanwhile, Queen’s College student, Kishan Puran, capped off an encouraging showing for the juniors by placing third. He won five games and endured two defeats.

The online tournaments are organised to raise the level of play in Guyana as the federation seeks to produce the country’s first Grandmaster.