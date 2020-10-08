Guyana News

CEO adamant that GuySuCo can be turned around

-Blairmont estate to focus on export market

Cane punts headed to the Blairmont factory yesterday
Cane punts headed to the Blairmont factory yesterday
By

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GuySuCo Sasenarine Singh yesterday announced that on Monday, the Government of Guyana released $3 billion to the sugar corporation and is adamant that the entity can be turned around.

During a visit to the Blairmont estate, the CEO informed that $2.2 billion will be used to reopen the three estates, while the remainder will go towards “recapitalizing the current estates.”

According to Singh, GuySuCo is presently in the process of building a business turnaround plan, and as such, they have recently selected two consultants to work in the office of the CEO to ensure that GuySuCo has a five- year turnaround plan “which will give us different options on what is the most efficient way to do sugar going forward.”