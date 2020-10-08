COVID mass screening and public awareness campaigns slated for Region One

With the number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths rapidly increasing in Guyana, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony yesterday asserted that education is the key to curbing the spread of the disease and preventing deaths and should the mass screening of elderly patients and public awareness campaigns in Region One prove successful, this will be implemented in other regions.

During an interview with Stabroek News, Anthony noted that most of the persons that have died after contracting COVID-19 were over the age of 60 and many of these persons had underlying health conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases and cancers.