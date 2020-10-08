City cop to stand trial for killing vendor

Almost three years after he shot and killed a man with mental issues, a city policeman was on Monday committed to stand trial for manslaughter.

Senior Magistrate Leron Daly handed down the decision at the conclusion of the preliminary inquiry into the charge against Gregory Bascom, who killed vendor Marlon Fredericks.

Magistrate Daly reported that sufficient evidence was presented to the court in order for Bascom to stand trial at the High Court.Bascom, of Lot 340 West Ruimveldt, killed Fredericks, a 34 year-old vendor, on January 14th, 2018, at Regent Road, Bourda.

Fredericks was unarmed on the day he was fatally shot as he attempted an escape from detention at the Bourda Market Outpost.

Bascom was released on $800,000 bail and ordered to report to the Alberttown Police Station every Friday at 4pm, lodge his passport and not make contact with or cause anyone to contact any of the witnesses.