Team set up to probe alleged misconduct at asphalt plant

The Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill has appointed a team to investigate alleged financial misconduct at the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation’s Asphalt Plant.

A Ministry of Public Works release on Tuesday said that allegations that there were “misappropriations in the management and reselling of Government’s asphalt and its connection to the Ministry of Public Works internal staff”, will be investigated.

According to Edghill, this “special investigation” was a result of an article published in the Kaieteur News which “sent a strong message that persons at the Asphalt Plant and the Ministry are reselling asphalt sold to the Government of Guyana for their own benefit.”