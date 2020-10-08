Engineers from India expected to advise on way forward for Skeldon factory 

Sasenarine Singh, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GuySuCo yesterday said that two engineers are expected from India in January to advise on the best way forward in relation to the reopening of the Skeldon Sugar Factory.

Singh yesterday at the Blairmont Estate told Stabroek News that the policymakers have made it clear that the Skeldon, Rose Hall and Enmore estates are to be reopened. However, he said, of the three estates, the greatest challenge lies at the biggest factory, that being the Skeldon Estate.

Noting that he wished to be transparent, Singh said, “Skeldon has challenges in the power plant with regards to the boiler, they have challenges at the front end of the factory with regards to the diffuser and they had a challenge with regards to the hoist because even though it was designed for 350 tons of cane per hour it is not performing at that level”.