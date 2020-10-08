New $1B secondary school for Region 3 nearing completion

As part of the government’s efforts to boost the quality of secondary education nationwide, a spanking new $1 billion secondary school currently under construction in Region Three is set to be completed by the end of November.

A Ministry of Education release on Tuesday stated that the $1 billion Westminster Secondary School is being constructed at La Parfaite Harmonie and is 84 per cent completed. It is being funded by the World Bank through the Guyana Secondary Education Improvement Project (GSEIP) which began during the first quarter of 2015.

The GSEIP project aims to improve the quality of secondary education across the country.