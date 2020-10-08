Nurses strike ‘on hold’

A planned strike yesterday by nurses attached to the Georgetown Public Hospi-tal (GPH) was put ‘on hold’ after the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) agreed to negotiate the demands of the workers with the Government over the next two weeks.

General Secretary of the GPSU Kempton Alexander yesterday confirmed that the union had a meeting with government, where the two discussed an agreement to have the demands made by the health workers be negotiated over a two-week period.

“The government and the union would have come to an agreement. The government has come to an agreement to meet our demands but our strike action has not been abandoned or withdrawn. But it is just put on hold, if they don’t meet our demands in the two weeks we will take an industrial move,” Alexander told this newspaper in an invited comment. Alexander said that he was not present during the discussion but this information was related to him by the Vice-President, Dawn Gardner.