Police to benefit from four new stations as part of IDB-funded programme

Four new police stations are to be built and an existing one rehabilitated in an effort to boost the capacity of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and improve the effectiveness of the local justice system.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) in a release on Tuesday stated that the works will be carried out under the Citizens’ Security and Strengthening Programme (CSSP).

According to CSSP Project Manager Dr Clement Henry, the new, modern stations will be built at Whim and Albion, in Region Six; Mahdia, in Region Eight, and Wismar, in Region Ten. The Parika Police Station on the East Bank, Essequibo, will be renovated with repairs to the top floor and the ground floor being remodelled. While these works are being undertaken, the police will shift their operations to a Police building in the same compound.