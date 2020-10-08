Venezuelan refugees account for highest number of TIP victims

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) since the beginning of the year has investigated 19 cases of trafficking in persons (TIP) with Venezuelan refugees accounting for the highest number of alleged victims.

This statistic was disclosed by Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, on Wednesday September 30 at the opening of a two-day virtual training programme for Inspectors and Managers of the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) in Trafficking in Persons Victim Identification and Referral.

A release from the Ministry of Home Affairs yesterday stated that the minister in his address to the participants explained that the primary objective of the training, was to equip inspectors and compliance officers from the NIS who are actively involved in the area of monitoring and compliance, both in the private and public sectors, with the requisite knowledge and skills to prevent, respond and report potential acts of human trafficking.