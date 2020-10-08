Zijin Mining denies sidelining local operators

Still in its transitional phase, Chinese multi-national mining company Zijin Mining has denied sidelining local operators and says it is currently exploring the possibilities of having cost effective and profitable operations for its newly acquired project, Aurora Gold Mines Inc (AGM).

The company since taking over operations just over a month ago is still in its assessment phase of the operations and has not started production as yet.

Director of Corporate Office, Compliance, and Government Relations, Peter Benny, on Tuesday told Stabroek News the company is focused on evaluating and assessing the cost effective measures that will allow for profitability and sustainability.