Prospect Housing Development to get water – Rodrigues

The Prospect Housing Development on the East Bank is to get potable water in two weeks.

A release yesterday from the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) said that Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues visited Prospect Housing Development, East Bank Demerara yesterday upon the request of residents.

GWI said that the residents there currently depend on the rain as their main source of water supply or alternatively, fetch water from a standpipe some distance away in the community.