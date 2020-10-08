President floats GDF involvement in infrastructural projects

President Irfaan Ali yesterday met with members of the Guyana Defence Force Engineering Corps at State House to further discuss their role in national development through the implementation of infrastructural projects across the country, the Department of Public Information (DPI) reported.

The Head of State was joined by several Government Ministers including the Minister of Local Government, Nigel Dharamlall, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., and Advisor on National Security to the President, Captain Gerry Gouveia.

During the engagement, the President pointed to the critical role that the GDF will play in the country’s infrastructural transformation.