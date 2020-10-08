Francis no longer GFF Communications Director

Communications Director of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Debra Francis, will no longer serve in the capacity after her contract with the local governing body was not renewed.

This was confirmed yesterday by the federation during a press release. According to the correspondence from the federation, Francis is no longer in their employ and media related activities and requests will be handled by staffer Keeran Williams.

“We write to inform you that Ms. Debra Francis is no longer in the employ of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF). Until further notice, please direct all media related queries to Mr. Keeran Williams. We seize the opportunity via this medium to once again express our appreciation to Ms. Francis for the service she rendered to the federation and to the football community.”