Narine’s KKR gets the better of Bravo’s Chennai

Dwayne Bravo of Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of Shivam Mavi of Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates yesterday. Photo by: Pankaj Nangia / Sportzpics for BCCI
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) returned to winning ways as they beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 10 runs in Match 21 of the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi yesterday.

Rahul Tripathi, coming into this game on the back of his 16-ball 36-run knock against Delhi Capitals, opened the innings alongside Shubman Gill after KKR elected to bat.

The move top of the order worked for KKR as Tripathi scored 23 off the 36 runs that KKR scored in the first four overs. The Tripathi-Gill partnership was broken in the fifth over when Shardul Thakur dismissed Gill after the right-hander edged one to MS Dhoni.