Ninvalle resigns as chairman of Caribbean Steering Committee

Citing personal reasons, Steve Ninvalle on Monday resigned with immediate effect from the post of Chairman of the Caribbean Steering Committee.

In the resignation letter, the President of the Guyana Boxing Association, informed the relevant authorities that he had also resigned with immediate effect from a five-man committee appointed to hold discussions with AIBA presidential candidates.

AIBA’s pivotal presidential elections will take place in December. In the resignation letter, Ninvalle stated that “Both resignations are for personal reasons, which will remain private at this time.