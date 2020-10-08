GFA president James bats for Muhammad as DoS

Georgetown Football Association (GFA) President Otis James, has become the first head of a sporting association to throw his support behind candidate Kashif Muhammad for the vacant role of Director of Sport.

This was disclosed during an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport yesterday. According to James, who once served as FIFA Referee, “I think he would be a good candidate for the post because of his track record in organizing things and getting things done. While I don’t know of his qualifications, I know of his abilities to organize and manage, if he is given the job we will throw our support behind him.”

Muhammad, who is a native of the Mining Town of Linden, is seen as the frontrunner to replace former Director of Sports Christopher Jones at the helm of the organization. The long serving football administrator a co-director of the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation, rose to prominence on the back of successfully staging the Kashif and Shanghai year-end Football Championship for more than 22 consecutive years.