Otis James seeking presidency of GFA

Former FIFA International Referee Otis James has officially confirmed his candidacy for the Georgetown Football Association [GFA] Presidential post when the entity stages its Electoral Congress on Saturday, November 2nd.

The former Georgetown Referees Association and Beacons FC President confirmed his decision to run for the helm of the association during an exclusive interview.

He stated, “The reason for running for President is because the clubs are not getting the chance to play and I think I have the ability to bring back a stable environment to the GFA which has not occurred for several years, which will see football playing from the grassroots to senior level at both male and female section respectively.”