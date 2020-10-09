ILO puts projected COVID-19 regional job loss toll at 30 plus million

Latin American and Caribbean countries are being urged by the International Labour Organization (ILO) to adopt “immediate strategies” in an effort to respond to what it says is likely to be a toll of jobs losses in the region higher than that previously estimated.

Less than two months ago, in August, the United Nations body had put the job loss toll from the COVID-19 backlash at around fourteen million. At the beginning of October, however, it was reported that the pandemic had now wiped out around thirty four million jobs… and counting. There is now mounting concern over the fact that the likely eventual job loss toll in Latin America and the Caribbean resulting from the coronavirus is certain to be a great deal worse than originally projected.