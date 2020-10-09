Eight new Permanent Secretaries appointed

The Office of the President yesterday announced the appointment of eight new Permanent Secretaries (PS’s) who will assume administrative control of Ministries such as Health, Labour and Home Affairs.

In five of these cases the newly appointed PS’s replace long-serving public servants who had been appointed by the previous administration.

There is no mention in OP’s press statement as to the method of selection or appointment of these individuals several of whom have either now entered the service from the private sector or have skipped several public service positions to take up their new posts.