City businessman shot five weeks ago still in ICU

Five weeks after he was shot during a scuffle with robbers, businessman Lennox Robinson remains a patient in the Inten-sive Care Unit (ICU) of the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The Guyana Police Force had said the 70-year-old Robinson was shot at his business place at Drysdale and Lombard streets, Georgetown by two suspected bandits.

Robinson, of South Ruimveldt Park, was sitting in front of his establishment, Robinson’s General Store, where he was confronted by two males on a bicycle.

An argument ensued which then led to a scuffle between the men.

Robinson, a licensed firearm holder, was relieved of his gun and shot in the abdomen by one of the suspects, causing him to fall to the ground.

He was picked up and taken to the public hospital, where he underwent surgery.

The suspects escaped with the weapon.

Police are still investigating the attack.