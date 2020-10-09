Indian engineers should have been there from the start

Dear Editor,

Those many old and current GuySuCo factory engineers who know better, would very much welcome the advent, announced in Stabroek News, of Indian counterparts to address the substantive defects of the Skeldon factory.

The old ones would tell you that they should have been there from the very first, instead of those who created the elephant in the Upper Corentyne.

It is a known fact that an Indian company with a substantial track record of building sugar factories lost the bid during the fateful selection process.

Whether the coming team belongs to the particular company or not is immaterial, emanating as it does from a country with highly respected engineering heritage.

One shares GuySuCo’s anxiety for the arrival of expertise that offers hopes of revival.

Yours faithfully,

E.B. John