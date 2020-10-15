Relative of former senior cop held over Melanie Damishana robbery

Police have arrested a relative of a former Deputy Commissioner of Police, who was the security guard on duty on Tuesday night at the Eugo Supermarket situated at Melanie, East Coast Demerara (ECD) when armed bandits invaded and carted off over $1M in cash and other items. .

Stabroek News was informed that the 21-year-old, who resides at Bachelor’s Adventure, ECD, is currently the lone suspect in custody, as the investigation into the robbery continues.

The suspect, who is employed with the Sheriff Security Service was relieved of his firearm – a 12- gauge single-barrel shotgun with five rounds during the incident which occurred around 7.30pm.