Republic signs on to UN’s responsible banking principles

As part of its commitment to making a positive difference in the communities and countries in which it operates, Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL) has announced that it has become an official signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Banking.
In a release on Tuesday from RHFL headquarters in Port of Spain, the banking entity explained that the United Nations Principles for Responsible Banking is a single framework for a sustainable banking industry developed through a partnership with banks worldwide and the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI).