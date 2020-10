GDF Lance Corporal Kester Bowen was yesterday charged with assaulting and obstructing a peace officer acting in the execution of his duties.

Bowen, 25, appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Wales Magistrates’ Court, where he pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard NCO, who was represented by attorney-at-law Glen Hanoman, was granted bail in the sum of $10,000 on each of the two charges.