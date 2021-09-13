Man and woman on bail after pleading not guilty to assaulting a police officer

A miner and a 58-year-old woman were last week remanded to prison by Magistrate Dylon Bess after they appeared before him separately at the linden Magistrate’s Court charged with assaulting a police officer in execution of his duties.
Twenty-four-year-old Rondel Rodney of Lot 265 One Mile, Wismar Linden, was charged with three counts of assault committed on a peace officer and three counts of assault causing actual bodily harm. Rodney pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail in the sum of $20,000 for each offences.