Convict remanded to prison

A man, who recently completed a jail sentence for a robbery, was last week remanded to prison after he denied escaping lawful custody and committing another robber.
Anthony Prince, 21, of J25 Tucville, Georgetown was taken before two Magistrates when he appeared at the George-town Magistrate’s Court, to answer to two charges. He was first present before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan. It is alleged that on June 9, at Brickdam Police Station while being in lawful custody on an arrest warrant he escaped custody. He denied this charge.