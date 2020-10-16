Benn distressed by physical attacks on cops

Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn on Wednes-day said that there has been an increase in attacks on members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) by members of the public as of recent, a situation which he described as “very distressing”.

As such, he called on members of the public to desist from attacking police officers, who he said are “peace officers”, who ought to protect themselves if attacked.

“People need to be reminded that police officers are peace officers and interfacing with the police force and its members has to be with keeping the peace and law and order. The police have a duty to the public and to the government and to the force and to themselves, to protect themselves if attacked,” Benn said.