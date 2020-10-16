Lusignan Prison COVID situation under control, 231 tested positive

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation in the Lusignan Prison is presently under control with only 21 persons being considered active cases.

This was disclosed by the Ministry of Health spokesperson Daniel Singh who revealed that 351 persons were tested from the prison with 231 testing positive. He noted that several officers were among 231 persons who tested positive for the disease but currently only four remain in isolation.

In addition to the 4 officers in isolation, there are 17 more active cases while the rest of persons who tested positive for COVID-19 have since recovered. So far, no one who became infected with the disease at the prison has died.

As a result of the latest numbers, Singh said, the situation is presently under control and all infected persons are being isolated away from the prisoners.