NGO setting up programme to aid persons terminated in public sector

An NGO, Global Perspective Inc (GPI), is planning to set up a programme to assist those persons who have been let go from public sector agencies over the past months.

According to a GPI release yesterday, it has developed and will soon implement a programme, the ‘Next Level Support Network’, the aim of which is to provide economic and psycho-social support to those persons who have been terminated from various public sector agencies over the past months.

In addition, the ‘Next Level Support Network’, is focussed on assisting those persons affected, in determining the next level in their career and life, as well as advocate for the review of employment laws and policies.