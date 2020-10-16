Repayment by Ponzi accused halted after SOCU raid

Officials from the Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU) on Wednesday raided a property belonging to principals of the Accelerated Capital Firm Inc (ACFI) at Coldingen, East Coast Demerara during which equipment containing records of their clients were seized and this has caused a halt in the repayment process which commenced just days ago.

Attorney for the company’s principals Ateeka Ishmael and Yuri Garcia Dominguez, Dexter Todd yesterday told Stabroek News that officials from SOCU showed up at his clients’ house on Wednes-day afternoon and presented a search warrant which allows them to carry out a search at the premises.

During the process, Todd said several items including computers and cellular phones were seized.