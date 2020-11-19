Ponzi accused seeking meeting with gov’t agencies on way ahead

The principals of accused Ponzi business, Accelerated Capital Firm Inc (ACFI) are expected to meet with representatives of the various agencies involved in the investigation early next week with the hope of clearing the way for the repayment of clients.

This was confirmed by their attorney Dexter Todd, who when contacted for an update yesterday told Stabroek News that the agencies have all since responded to the firm’s request and have agreed to “coordinate things together”.

The meeting is expected to be held either next Monday or Tuesday, Todd said.