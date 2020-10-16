Christmas football tourney floated

With less than 10 weeks before the conclusion of 2020, football’s local governing body, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), has floated the idea of possibly staging an abridged year-end championship during the traditional Christmas period, once approval is given by the National Covid-19 taskforce.

This was disclosed by a source close to the Elite League clubs, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. According to the source, “This is something that was thrown out a month ago and nothing came of it officially. It’s possibly a plan of staging an event for the Elite Clubs and selective teams. However there have been no discussions with who will participate, one would assume that it would be the Elite Clubs as they would be readily accessible and to some extent prepared to play. It is a tournament that was hinted at and proposed in a verbal fashion but nothing has come up again since.”

The source acknowledged that while the clubs would be willing to participate in the event if green lighted by the medical authorities, a systematic and structured policy must be created, tested and implemented, before the staging of such a venture by the federation.